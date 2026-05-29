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INSANE FOOTAGE: NYPD Says Men Emerging From Flatbush Sewer Were Searching For Gold And Jewelry

A bizarre late-night scene on McDonald Avenue left residents stunned after multiple individuals were seen emerging from a manhole near Kosher Korner Supermarket, triggering a major NYPD response and widespread speculation throughout the community.

The incident unfolded around 2:00 a.m. on McDonald Avenue between Kings Highway and Avenue S. Video obtained by Flatbush Scoop shows approximately six individuals climbing out of a manhole after reportedly spending nearly two hours underground. Witnesses said the manhole cover remained closed during much of that time while another individual stood watch nearby.

The unusual sight prompted a significant police response, with authorities temporarily closing off the area as investigators worked to determine what had occurred.

However, the mystery was quickly solved.

The NYPD confirmed to Flatbush Scoop that the individuals were allegedly searching for lost gold and jewelry in the city’s underground drainage and sewer system.

According to police, such incidents are not unheard of in New York City and are fueled by the belief that valuable jewelry, coins, and other items frequently fall into storm drains or are lost on city streets before eventually ending up underground.

Police also moved swiftly to shut down rumors spreading through voice notes and social media claiming that a body had been discovered beneath the street.

The NYPD stressed that those reports are “100% fake news” and that no body was found.

Authorities noted that similar incidents have occurred in the past and have sometimes resulted in arrests, as entering the sewer system without authorization is illegal. Investigators are now attempting to identify the individuals involved in Friday morning’s incident.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)

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