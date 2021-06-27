WATCH: Death Toll Rises To Nine In Miami Condo Collapse

Miami-Dade County, Florida, Mayor Daniella Levine Cava confirmed that the death toll from the building collapse is currently nine people
“As of today, one victim passed away in the hospital, and we’ve recovered eight more victims on-site, so I am confirming today that the death toll is at nine,” the mayor said.
She said that they have identified four of the victims and notified the next of kin.
“We are making every effort to identify those others who have been recovered, and additionally, contacting their family members as soon as we are able,” she said.
With one crane and just a few dozen people working there expect to be finished in 6 months
Truly disturbing to watch the paste at which the rescue is going and lack of effort that they are putting in to save the people under the rubble
y2r: are you a structural engineer to know how safe it would be to bring a second crane to the site?
Are our askanim from the tristate working to get more people in there?
y2r.
If you are not happy with the paste (pace), why don’t you volunteer and bring some of your own paste.
Do you realize these volunteers who are working day and night, are actually endangering their lives every second they are there ,because there is a very good chance the rest of the building will come tumbling down on them.
Very easy to sit in your comfortable bunker in boro park or flatbush scrolling the internet while munching chips, and criticizing those who are there working 18 hours straight to try and save lives, plus putting their own lives in danger.