WATCH: Death Toll Rises To Nine In Miami Condo Collapse

Miami-Dade County, Florida, Mayor Daniella Levine Cava confirmed that the death toll from the building collapse is currently nine people

“As of today, one victim passed away in the hospital, and we’ve recovered eight more victims on-site, so I am confirming today that the death toll is at nine,” the mayor said.

She said that they have identified four of the victims and notified the next of kin.

“We are making every effort to identify those others who have been recovered, and additionally, contacting their family members as soon as we are able,” she said.