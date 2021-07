The NYPD and Williamsburg Shomrim are investigating a disturbing incident, where multiple vehicles were found vandalized on Sunday.

The vehicles were parked in a lot on Division Avenue and Kent Avenue.

All the vehicle had their windows smashed, and graffiti sprayed on the inside and outside of the vehicles.

Many of the vehicle are buses owned by local Yeshivas.

Security camera footage captured some of the perps on one of the buses.