TRI-STATE WEATHER ALERT: “Elsa” To Bring Heavy Rain, Up To 50 MPH Wind Gusts

Severe weather advisories have been issued across the Tri-State on Thursday as Tropical Storm Elsa moves towards the Northeast, bringing drenching rain and strong wind gusts.

A Tropical Storm Warning is already in effect for much of Long Island, the Jersey Shore and parts of southern Connecticut.

A Flash Flood Watch will be in effect for much of the Tri-State – including all of New York City and much of northern New Jersey and the Lower Hudson Valley – from midnight Thursday night until 12 p.m. Friday.

Periods of rain, heavy at times, arrive late Thursday night into Friday morning as Elsa moves through the New York area. The downpours should last six to eight hours and could drop up to 2 inches of rain, maybe 3 inches in spots.

Watch for flash flooding and winds with gusts up to 50 mph. The strongest gusts will be along the South Shore of Long Island on Friday morning.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)