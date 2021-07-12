TRI STATE WEATHER ALERT: Flash Flooding, Dangerous Winds Expected On Monday

Torrential downpours, damaging winds and isolated tornadoes are possible for the tri-state area Monday.

The National Weather Service’s Storm Prediction Center upgraded the New York metro area’s severe weather risk Monday to a two of five, meaning a slight risk of severe storms. Any that develop could bring near 60 mph wind gusts and rapid rainfall rates up to 2 inches an hour in spots. Tornadoes are also possible.

The same spots that got most saturated last week are at highest risk for flash flooding with Monday’s storm system, meaning everywhere from coastal New Jersey to New York City, which saw wild subway flooding, and parts of Connecticut.

The latest round of storms is expected to develop after 2 p.m. Monday and could dump another widespread 2 to 3 inches of rain by Tuesday morning. Locally higher amounts of more than 4 inches are possible, even without any severe weather.

(AP)