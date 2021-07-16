Israel: Health Ministry Director General Says Lockdown Possible For The Yomim Tovim

Director-General of the Health Ministry, Nachman Ash, put all Israelis on notice on Thursday when he announced that due to the rise in numbers of positive COVID cases in Israel, a general lockdown for the Yomim Tovim remains a possibility.

Israel had a lockdown during every major holiday in 2020, and the citizens breathed a sigh of relief over Pesach 2021, when the trend did not continue due to the decline in morbidity rate thanks to the vaccine campaign. Should a lockdown be put in place over the holidays in Tishrei/September, this would mark the first lockdown over a holiday in 2021.

In an interview with Channel 13 news Ash said, “I think that it could be that we’ll get to the point where we’ll say ‘we need a lockdown. I’m worried we might get there… in a few weeks, it’s possible we’ll get there.”

Ash did state an addendum that with proper behavior and enforcement, the lockdown wouldn’t be necessary.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)