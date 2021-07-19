ARRESTED: Thug Who Stole Scooter From Boro Park Child In Custody

Remember that story two weeks ago where that cute little Hasidic child in Boro Park had his electric scooter snatched from him?

Well, thanks to the persistent work of the NYPD and the Boro Park Shomrim Safety Patrol, the thieving thug has thankfully been arrested.

Arrested is 59-year-old Daniel Ufares of Central Avenue in Brooklyn. He is facing man robbery charges and criminal possession of stolen property.

Boro Park Shomrim tells YWN that the incident happened just after 7:00PM on July 7, 2021, when Daniel Ufares allegedly walked up to the 7-year-old boy on 36 Street and 12th Ave, blocked the boys path, and grabbed the scooter.

Shomrim worked tirelessly on obtaining security camera footage, and tracing the suspects steps both before and after the robbery. Police were able to identify the suspected based on the footage provided by Shomrim, and the man was taken into custody by the NYPD Warrant Squad this morning.

He has at least one prior arrest.

Video of the despicable lowlife robbing the now 7 year old child of his electric scooter last week. If you can identify him or have any info, call @NYPD66Pct detectives and the #Shomrim emergency line 718-871-6666. #WeNeedYourHelp #LetsCatchHim https://t.co/TYSTbbI6RC pic.twitter.com/Gb08gHbMJA — 𝐁𝐨𝐫𝐨 𝐏𝐚𝐫𝐤 𝐒𝐡𝐨𝐦𝐫𝐢𝐦 (@BPShomrim) July 16, 2021

In collaboration with community leader Yanky Meyer and Yonasan Schwartz, the owner of Toys 2 Discover, we were able to provide the young victim a brand new scooter and helmet for him to enjoy! pic.twitter.com/lIXYHmgvaP — NYPD 66th Precinct (@NYPD66Pct) July 13, 2021

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)