ARRESTED: Thug Who Stole Scooter From Boro Park Child In Custody

Remember that story two weeks ago where that cute little Hasidic child in Boro Park had his electric scooter snatched from him?

Well, thanks to the persistent work of the NYPD and the Boro Park Shomrim Safety Patrol, the thieving thug has thankfully been arrested.

Arrested is 59-year-old Daniel Ufares of Central Avenue in Brooklyn. He is facing man robbery charges and criminal possession of stolen property.

Boro Park Shomrim tells YWN that the incident happened just after 7:00PM on July 7, 2021, when Daniel Ufares allegedly walked up to the 7-year-old boy on 36 Street and 12th Ave, blocked the boys path, and grabbed the scooter.

Shomrim worked tirelessly on obtaining security camera footage, and tracing the suspects steps both before and after the robbery. Police were able to identify the suspected based on the footage provided by Shomrim, and the man was taken into custody by the NYPD Warrant Squad this morning.

He has at least one prior arrest.

