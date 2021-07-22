WATCH: Eric Adams Thanks Flatbush Community For “Stepping Up Bigtime” In Election

Eric Adams attended the RCCS fundraiser in Flatbush tonight.

Adams was clear in his message to the Flatbush community for “stepping up bigtime” for him, and ensuring his victory in the Democratic Mayoral Primary a few weeks ago.

Adams mentioned how longtime friends of his “walked out of the room” when he ran for Mayor.

“Not you”, said Adams.

“You walked in and said Eric you are not a new friend, you are an old friend, and friends don’t forget friends”.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)