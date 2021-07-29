FOUND! Missing Camper Found By Rockland Chaveirim After Search In Pennsylvania Forest

A missing camper was Bichasdei Hashem found by Rockland Chaveirim after an intense search in a forest in Pennsylvania, Wednesday night.

A highly trained search team from Chaveirim traveled around three hours, established a command center, and deployed search teams into an “Appalachian Trail” near Wertzville, PA. They were searching for the missing 15-year-old boy, who was part of a camp on a field trip.

The boy was missing for around seven hours.

Thankfully, he was found by Chaveirim at around 11:30PM and was in good health.

A plane from Hatzolah Air was already being launched to bring the parents who are out of town to the area. B”H, their services were not needed.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)