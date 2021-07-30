POLL: Public Believes Netanyahu Handled COVID Crises Better Than Bennett

According to a public opinion poll conducted by the Midgam polling organization and publicized by Channel 12 News, the public believes that there has been a drastic decline in how well the government handled the recent Coronavirus outbreak.

52 percent of those asked responded that they believe the government is currently doing a bad job in handling the situation, while only 39 percent believe that they are doing an adequate job.

Those who responded to the poll were also asked which Prime Minister handled the situation better, and former Prime Minister received a 43 percent approval rating, whereas Prime Minister Naftali Bennet only receive 21 percent – less than half of what Netanyahu received.

The network said that the answers are strongly connected with political leaning, as most of the people who identify themselves as right-wingers favored Netanyahu and most people on the left-wing prefer Bennett.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)