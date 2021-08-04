NYPD Wins Major Baseball Game Against Flatbush Hatzolah [VIDEO & PHOTOS]

It was a close game, but the NYPD was victorious in the baseball game against Flatbush Hatzolah on Monday night.

The final score was 5-4.

Among the many celebrities who attended the game were NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea, NYPD Community Affairs Chief Jeffrey Maddrey, NYPD Deputy Commissioner Bob Ganley, Brooklyn South Chief Michael Kemper, NYPD Deputy Inspector Richie Taylor, NYPD Lt Ira Jablonsky, Councilman Kalman Yeger, Hatzolah CEO Rabbi Yehiel Kalish and Brooklyn Boro President and Mayoral candidate Eric Adams.

Flatbush Hatzolah has been playing weekly summer baseball games against various NYC agencies – such as NYPD and FDNY to foster a spirit of camaraderie and friendship. These ball games have successfully enhanced the unique relationship between the various agencies and Hatzoloh, and gives all a chance to “get out of the work uniform” and further enhance the important partnerships and understanding that the community can really count on. While always competitive, the games have been enjoyed by all.

Recently retired NYPD Deputy Chief Charles “Chucky” Scholl who has been a major force behind these games, was honored at the game.

Great to stop by tonight’s annual NYPD vs Flatbush Hatzolah baseball game honoring retired Deputy Chief Scholl. It’s all about community & cops working together — building lasting & meaningful relationships. ⚾️ Now … “Play ball!” pic.twitter.com/gSzf3vS0BO — Commissioner Shea (@NYPDShea) August 3, 2021



