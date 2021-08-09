CHICAGO OUT OF CONTROL: 86 Shot Over Weekend, 13 Fatally – Including Police Officer

Chicago police said 86 people were shot, 13, fatally, across the city over the weekend, more than half during a 10-hour span that saw a police officer killed and three mass shootings that wounded 16 people.

The mass shootings occurred about an hour apart in Gresham on the South Side early Sunday, not long after two Chicago police officers were shot during a traffic stop in West Englewood.

One of the officers, Ella French, 29, died in the shooting, which occurred shortly after 9 p.m. at 63rd Street and Bell Avenue. Her partner remained in critical condition at the University of Chicago Medical Center.

There were 51 shot, eight fatally, last weekend.

Police Officer Ella French

End of Watch: August 7, 2021 We will #NeverForget the true bravery she exemplified as she laid her life down to protect others. Please hold her family, loved ones and fellow Chicago Police officers in your thoughts as we grieve the loss of this hero. pic.twitter.com/kEUlNTv0Z4 — Chicago Police (@Chicago_Police) August 8, 2021

