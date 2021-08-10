Urgent Public Service Announcement From Chaveirim United

The following important message was sent to YWN with a request to publish:

20 years ago, an unlikely dream became an undeniable reality. Through tireless collective efforts, constant siyatta dishmaya, and the absolute support of our respective communities, Chaveirim morphed into the established network that you are familiar with today.

Chaveirim was founded with nothing but hopeful idealism, loving-kindness and a sincere drive for chesed. We persevered, we rallied and we built this organization from the ground up.

Like Rome, trust, reputation and experience were not built in a day. The name Chaveirim has Baruch Hashem earned respect and distinction backed up by two decades of honesty, competence and dependability. The standard of training and equipment that our members receive are second to none.

For this reason, we feel it important to inform the public of a potential misrepresentation. A WhatsApp group of individuals who call themselves ‘Chavivim’ has unfortunately been causing some deliberate confusion and unease to you the caller in recent months.

Because they seem to be doing exactly the kind of work that we do, we want to make it clear that we are in no way affiliated or responsible for any damage, mishaps or activities by this group comprised mostly of rejected applicants of various local Chaveirims.

We want to thank our communities for their continued support, trust and contribution. As always Chaveirim strives to continue maintaining the level of professionalism and propriety that has come to be expected of us.

