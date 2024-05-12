Bribery? Biden Offers Israel Intel Info On Sinwar’s Location If Rafah Op Is Halted

The Biden administration, in its latest desperate attempt to stop Israel from obliterating Hamas, is offering Israel “valuable assistance,” including sensitive intelligence information if it halts its plan to launch a full-scale military operation in Rafah, The Washington Post reported on Shabbos.

The intelligence information would help Israel pinpoint the location of Hamas leaders and find the terror group’s terror tunnels.

If the report is true, it raises disturbing questions about why the US, Israel’s supposed ally, hasn’t shared the information with Israel until now, especially considering the fact that US citizens are being held hostage in Gaza.

The Biden administration, with its obsessive focus on providing humanitarian aid to “innocent” Gaza civilians, is also offering assistance in providing thousands of shelters so Israel can build tent cities for civilians evacuated from Rafah.

Meanwhile, Egypt, in a protest against Israel’s operation near its border, is refusing to cooperate with Israel to facilitate aid into Gaza from the Rafah Crossing and aid shipments have come to a standstill.

Don’t hold your breath waiting for condemnations of Egypt from the Biden administration or the international press.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)