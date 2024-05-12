RARE PHOTO: Why Did Prime Minister Netanyahu Put On Tefillin?

Israel will soon mark Yom HaZikaron amid an excruciatingly painful year as the many Israelis who were murdered or fell in battle against Hamas are mourned.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu on Sunday posted a photo of himself on his X account donning tefillin, writing: ״וְרָאוּ כָּל־עַמֵּי הָאָרֶץ כִּי שֵׁם השם נִקְרָא עָלֶיךָ וְיָרְאוּ מִמֶּךָּ״.

“Ruchama, the mother of Moshiko (Moshe) Davino, H’yd, who fell in Operation Protective Edge, brought me his tefillin.”

“The tefillin that were with him all the time amid the battles are the only thing that survived the inferno in which Moshiko fell. The smell of gunpowder still lingers on the tefillin cover.”

“I promised Ruchamah that I would put on the tefillin l’ilui nishmas Moshiko and l’illui nishmas all our fallen ones.”

“That’s what I’m doing today with חרדת קודש.”

“יהי זכר חללינו ברוך ונצור בליבנו לעד.”

Staff Sgt. Moshe Davino, H’yd, 20, was an infantry soldier in the Givati Brigade from Jerusalem. He was killed on July 28, 2014, in a battle in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip.

