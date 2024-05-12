NUTJOB: Candance Owens Pushes Conspiracy Theory That Pro-Israel AIPAC Had JFK Assassinated

Anti-Israel wackjob and yet prominent conservative commentator Candace Owens has sparked outrage by suggesting on social media that the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) was responsible for the assassination of President John F. Kennedy.
Owens made the claim in response to a post by Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY), who suggested that AIPAC should be required to register with the Foreign Agents Registration Act. Massie wrote, “Foreign interest lobbying group AIPAC is running $300,000 of ads as part of a pressure campaign to influence my votes in Congress. Should AIPAC register w/FARA?”
Owens responded, “Yes but I’m pretty sure they murdered JFK for trying to get this done.”
She then quote-tweeted Massie’s poll, demanding that he be protected “at all costs.”
(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)
2 Responses
Candace Owens has tried to change the black society to change their behavior, from so many of their men being deadbeat fathers, to the black gangs, to them worshipping criminals like Goerge Floyed, to them stealing and rioting at BLM protests, to them having the highest percentage prison inmates. When that didn’t work she turned her attention to us Jews using us as her scapegoat to channel her frustrations and trying to blacken the image of Jews so that not only the blacks look so bad, but the Jews are supposedly worse….
She is a real nutcase who has managed to infiltrate the fringe MAGA groups and has shown up at various Trump events along with the usual cast of right-wing racist, christian nationalists. Don Jr. seems especially infatuated with her and has repeatedly defended her anti-semitic rants. Of course, when asked, they all deny knowing her notwithstanding photographs, social media postings etc. that show her being a member of the family.