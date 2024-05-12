NUTJOB: Candance Owens Pushes Conspiracy Theory That Pro-Israel AIPAC Had JFK Assassinated

Anti-Israel wackjob and yet prominent conservative commentator Candace Owens has sparked outrage by suggesting on social media that the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) was responsible for the assassination of President John F. Kennedy.

Owens made the claim in response to a post by Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY), who suggested that AIPAC should be required to register with the Foreign Agents Registration Act. Massie wrote, “Foreign interest lobbying group AIPAC is running $300,000 of ads as part of a pressure campaign to influence my votes in Congress. Should AIPAC register w/FARA?”

Owens responded, “Yes but I’m pretty sure they murdered JFK for trying to get this done.”

She then quote-tweeted Massie’s poll, demanding that he be protected “at all costs.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)