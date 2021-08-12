THREE WEEKS TO LAUNCH! Hundreds Attend Bergen Hatzalah Event As They Begin Operations [PHOTOS]

Close to 300 eager community members gathered last Thursday night at Bergen Hatzalah’s inaugural community awareness event. The event displayed much of the equipment generously sponsored by members of the community including Emergency Response Vehicles, LUCAS automatic CPR devices, and EMT responder equipment including responder bags, AEDs, and other vital lifesaving tools.

The event took place in Congregation Ahavath Torah’s parking lot, and included learning opportunities and attractions for community members of all ages, including CPR and tourniquet application demonstrations, Overdose treatment training from Amudim, COVID-19 PCR and antibody testing, blood pressure checks, Englewood Volunteer Ambulance Corps ambulance tours, and the opportunity to meet with members of the new communally organized Chevra Hatzalah affiliate launching next month in our area.

When Bergen Hatzalah goes live on September 3, 2021, its primary emergency response coverage zone will include Englewood, Englewood Cliffs, Fort Lee and Hackensack. In case of a medical emergency outside of those areas, please continue to call 911. Those interested in Bergen Hatzalah expanding to their town can speak with their local rabbi as well as contact Bergen Hatzalah via email at [email protected]

On or after September 3, Bergen Hatzalah can be reached in times of emergency via 201-367-2222 or 212-230-1000.

Founded in 2021, Bergen Hatzalah Emergency Medical Services is an independent 501c3 affiliated with the Chevra Hatzalah. Bergen Hatzalah is an all-volunteer first response squad. The group will provide a rapid response and stabilizing service for those who call them for medical emergencies. For more information or to get involved, please visit www.bergenhatzalah.org

