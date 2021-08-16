WATCH: Biden Blames Afghanistan Army For Not Fighting Back; Stands By Decision To Exit

President Biden addressed the nation Monday, saying he stands “squarely behind” his decision to withdraw U.S. troops from Afghanistan after having a presence for 20 years, while admitting that the fall of the country to the Taliban “did unfold more quickly than we had anticipated.”

The president, speaking from the White House Monday, said his administration has been “closely monitoring the situation on the ground in Afghanistan,” and is moving “quickly” to execute the new plans put in place.

“I stand squarely behind my decision,” the president said Monday. “After 20 years, I’ve learned the hard way, that there was never a good time to withdraw U.S. forces.”

“Truth is, this did unfold more quickly than we had anticipated,” the president said, a day after the Taliban took over Afghanistan, after his administration moved forward with a withdrawal of U.S. troops from the country, signaling the end of the United States’ two-decade-long effort to rebuild the nation.

“American troops cannot, and should not, be fighting in a war and dying in a war that Afghan forces are not willing to fight for themselves,” Biden said, adding that the U.S. has given “every tool they could need.”

“We gave them every chance to determine their own future,” he said. “What we could not provide them was the will to fight for that future.”

(AP)