AND SO IT BEGINS: Biden Admin Blames Afghanistan Disaster On “Afghan Army”

As was expected, the Biden Administration is beginning to blame the terrible scenes coming out of Afghanistan on anyone else but themselves.

On Monday morning, White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan stood by the administration’s decision to withdraw troops by Aug. 31 on ABC’s “Good Morning America”, and placed blame for the speed of the Taliban takeover on the Afghan army for its decision “not to step up and fight for their country.”

“What the president was not prepared to do was enter a third decade of conflict, flowing in thousands of more troops, which was his only other choice, to fight in the middle of a civil war that the Afghan army wouldn’t fight for itself,” Sullivan said. “He would not do that to America’s men and women or their families, and that is why he made the decision to withdraw U.S. forces from Afghanistan this year.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)