BREAKING: FOUR SUSPECTS ARRESTED IN MURDER OF SHMULI SILVERBERG

Denver police on Thursday announced the arrest of four young men after a crime spree on Tuesday in which one person was hurt and Shmuel Silverberg was killed. A fifth suspect remains at large.

The suspects were arrested on Wednesday night. They are all 21 or younger. They were identified as:

Seth James Larhode, 21, Isaiah James Freeman, 18, Aden Sides, 18, and Noah Loepp-Hall, 19, are all in custody facing multiple charges, including murder, burglary, aggravated robbery, aggravated motor vehicle theft, menacing and assault.

Police say this was not a bias crime.