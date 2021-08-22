Sifrei Torah Stolen, Shul Vandalized At Chabad of Long Beach, NY

A Chabad House in Long Beach, NY, was vandalized and some Sifrei Torah stolen.

RABBI ELI GOODMAN, THE ROV OF THE SHUL, TELLS YWN THE FOLLOWING:

This Shabbos we had a soft opening at our new location at 570 West Walnut where we celebrated a most beautiful Shabbos and Bat Mitzvah of a local family. I went to the Shul around 11.30 pm last night to ensure everything is secure and everything is put away.

I found our beautifully renovated sanctuary vandalized, talleisim strewn on the floor, the holy ark broken off the hinges and a number of Torah’s stolen with 2 lying on the ground. Most of the sliver crowns were missing as well.

911 was called immediately and detectives together with Crimes scene unit from Nassau County are investigating.

All local Shuls should take extra care in ensuring the security of their facility.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)