As he does every year, HaRav Yaakov Bender, the Rosh Yeshivah of Yeshivah Darchei Torah in Far Rockaway, New York, greeted the approximately 1,000 children arriving to Yeshiva today – the first day of the school year.

With music playing in the background, Rabbi Bender embraces each child as they are his own children, infusing them with the love of Torah as they begin their new year.