Boro Park: Multiple Vishnitz Bochrim Re-Admitted To Hospital After Bloodwork Shows Abnormalities

Around twenty Vishnitz Yeshiva Bochrim who were hospitalized and released on Tuesday for some type of food poisoning, were all re-admitted on Wednesday night.

Boro Park and Flatbush Hatzolah responded to multiple homes in Boro Park, and transported the Bochrim back to the hospital, after bloodwork showed abnormalities of some type of salmonella or other infection.

As YWN had reported on Tuesday night, the Bochrim had returned from a trip to Ukraine, when they began feeling ill. The entire group landed in NY, and were evaluated by Hatzolah and transported to local hospitals. Some boys in Monsey and in Kaimisha (Catskills) were also transported to the hospital. They all complained of the same symptoms.

It appears the group may have eaten spoiled or tainted food on their trip.

All are in stable condition.

