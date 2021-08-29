LISTEN TO IT: Mother of Marine Who Died In Kabul Attack Goes On Radio To Say “Biden Voters Killed My Son”

Kathy McCollum is the mother Rylee McCollum, who is was one of 13 U.S. service members killed in a bombing attack last week in the Afghanistan capital of Kabul. Kathy went on a radio talk show to say her son wouldn’t have been killed if Donald Trump were still president, and rather said the blood should be on the hands of President Joe Biden and those who voted for him.

“I just want all you Democrats who cheated in the election, or who voted for him legitimately, you just killed my son. With a dementia-ridden piece of (expletive removed) who doesn’t even know he’s in the White House who still thinks he’s a senator.

LISTEN TO THE HEARTBREAKING AUDIO CLIP BELOW:

Mother of U.S. Marine Rylee McCollum, who died in the Kabul bombing: “all you Democrats… who voted for [Biden], you just killed my son… never would have happened under Trump.” pic.twitter.com/74eZ24jwaE — Jason Rantz on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) August 28, 2021

