TRI-STATE AREA: Potential For Flooding Rain, Damaging Winds As Ida Arrives To Area

The remnants of Hurricane Ida pushed into the Tri-State area early Wednesday morning, with showers and periods of rain expected throughout the day.

The roughest weather associated with this system is expected to hit at the peak of the evening rush. Rain is expected to continue into Thursday morning, at least.

Flash flood watches are in effect for virtually the entire tri-state area, including all five boroughs of New York City, through much of Thursday, while a coastal flood advisory is in effect for eastern Suffolk County Wednesday night.

Flash flood watches are already in effect through Thursday afternoon for the entire region, with some rain already starting in many areas early Wednesday.

The rain will become heavier as the day goes on, with scattered thunderstorms, tropical downpours and damaging winds likely by Wednesday night.

When all is said and done, 2-6″ of rainfall is expected.

In addition to the heavy downpours, the remnants of Ida could spin several tornados across the Mid-Atlantic states including South Jersey. That risk will decrease heading northward toward the city.

The strong winds, along with the saturated ground, could make it easier to bring down trees and possibly cause some scattered power outages.

New York City’s Office of Emergency Management said Wednesday up to 8 inches of rain are possible in spots along with 30 mph wind gusts. A citywide travel advisory is in effect into Thursday morning and officials urge people to take precautions, including avoiding flooded areas and any downed wires.

“New York City Emergency Management is in contact with the National Weather Service to prepare for any potential impacts to the city caused by remnants of Tropical Storm Ida,” NYC Emergency Management Commissioner John Scrivani said in a statement. “New Yorkers should take time to prepare and take the appropriate precautions if they must move about the city during the storm.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)