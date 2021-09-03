Lod Mayor Checked His Tefillin After Injury, Shocked By Results

Lod Mayor Yair Revivo recently injured himself at home, when after stumbling and falling on a glass railing, a shard of glass penetrated his hand.

MDA paramedics came to his home and administered first aid and then evacuated him to the hospital for further treatment.

As soon as he arrived home from the hospital, Revivo sent his tefillin to be checked by a sofer and was shocked by the results. The words “על ידכה” (on your hands) were passul.

“It is our duty, especially in the month of Elul, to check our tefillin and mezuzohs at home and at work,” Revivo said. “It was a nes that my injury wasn’t worse. It could have, chalilah, been much worse.”

UTJ chairman Moshe Gafni, who heard about the incident, made a Bikur Chloim visit to Revivo this week.

