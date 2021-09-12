Murder Victim of Hitman Dressed In Hasidic’ Clothing had $10K In His Pocket; Was Ex-Convict

A Georgia man who was shot and killed outside a Comfort Inn in Queens by a suspected hitman dressed as a Hasidic Jew had $10,000 in his pocket at the time, police said.

Jermaine Dixon, 46, of St. Albans, was getting into his car in South Ozone Park on Monday morning when the disguised hitman ran up to him and shot him at point-blank range in the back of the head.

Police officials told the New York Post that the gunman had targeted Dixon because he believed the ex-convict, who spent 19 years in jail for murder and drugs charges, was cooperating with law enforcement as an informant and tried to steal the wad of cash without success.

Jermaine Dixon, 46, can be seen walking to his car (top middle in light colored clothing) as the shooter looks under his hood (dressed in black) before he ambushed and shot Dixon as he was getting into his car in Queens, New York. Police said Dixon had been carrying $10,000

Dixon can be seen through the tree limbs unresponsively slumped in the front seat of his car as the shooter runs back to his vehicle and flees

The cold-blooded execution, which was captured by surveillance cameras, took place in broad daylight, less than a year after Dixon, a former gang member, was released from prison after serving 19 years for a murder conviction.

