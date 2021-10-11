WATCH THIS: Netanyahu and Pompeo Honored in Psagot With ‘Yamim Al Yimei Melech’ Song

Former Secretary of State for the United States Mike Pompeo is currently visiting Israel, and visited numerous places in Samaria on Sunday. At first, he spent some time visiting ancient Shiloh before traveling to the winery in Psagot. While there, he was joined by former Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu who now leads the opposition in the Knesset.

The visit in Psagot was a ceremony set up to honor Pompeo’s work towards assisting the settlement movement and was attended by all of the heads of the municipalities throughout Judea and Samaria. As Pompeo and Netanyahu walked in, the music changed to the song ‘Yamim al Yimei Melech’, which is the same song that is played when Roshei Yeshiva walk in.

The Psagot winery inaugurated a new line of wine in 2019 that was given the name Pompeo in honor of the American recognition of the legality of the settlement movement in Judea and Samaria.

Pompeo said during his speech at the event that “When I joined the government, it was very important for me to be someone who speaks the truth. When I was a citizen, it was important for me to take my family to the Golan Heights and show them how Israeli autonomy in the Golan and Judea and Samaria was unassailable.”

He continued, “We had the opportunity to make the most important move and that was to declare that the towns in Judea and Samaria were an integral and indivisible part of the Jewish State, and I was happy that we did it. I pray to God that in the merit of our united faith that God will be with you.”

Netanyahu praised Pompeo and said: “Everyone needs an ally. There is no greater ally than the United States and there is no greater ally than Mike. As we walk here in the hills and streets of Judea and Samaria, we see Jewish history on every side and with each step. Israel is the hope of many nations, and together with the United States and with the help of God, we will continue to show Israel’s strength throughout the entire world.”

Mike Pompeo is in Israel. 🇮🇱🇺🇸 “Judea and Samaria is the rightful homeland of the Jewish people” Video: Arutz Sheva pic.twitter.com/dMGKYIr2u1 — Hananya Naftali (@HananyaNaftali) October 10, 2021

