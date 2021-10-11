Parenting with Clarity by Esti Hirshfeld: Classes starting October 13

Part One: Beginner/ Fundamental 


Topics: Discipline, boundaries, building a positive and healthy relationship – even with the very challenging child, your child’s emotional needs, maintaining a positive home, dealing with out- of-control behavior. 


Dates: Wednesday evenings: October 13, 20, 27 November 3, 10, 17, 24, December 8


Time: 8:15-9:15


Location: Live Zoom/ teleconference


Price: 200

Part Two: Sibling Dynamics and Ruchnius Live in-Person in Lakewood!


Dates: Monday evenings starting October 18


Time: 8:45- 9:45


Location: 5 Bourban Court, Lakewood 


Price: 150

Mrs. Hirschfeld has been teaching/coaching mothers for 14 years. Her down-to-earth, approachable, and clear instruction has helped 100s of mothers transform their homes & improve their relationships with their children. 


Mrs. Hirscheld is trained, endorsed and supervised directly by Rebitzen Sima Spetner, with whom she maintains a close personal relationship. Course attendees are eligible to attend Rebitzen Spetner’s alumni courses/ teen courses at a later date. 


For information or to register: Text 718-578-2128 to reserve a slot. 

Please indicate payment method: 


  1. Zelle/ Quickpay to 718-578-2128

  2. Mail check to Esti Hirschfeld: 170 New Egypt Road, Lakewood, NJ 08701

  3. Drop off cash at the above address 


Inquire about private consultations with Mrs. Hirschfeld. 

New! Class for Men by Eli Hirschfeld: Fundamentals of Discipline/ Chinuch:  Rebitzen Spetner’s Curriculum. For more information call/text Eli Hirschfeld: 718-344-7589