BREAKING IN CROWN HEIGHTS: Yeshiva Bochur Shot By BB Gun In Drive-By Shooting

A Lubavitcher Yeshiva Bochur was the victim of a shooting on Monday night.

Sources tell YWN that the victim was shot by a BB gun on Montgomery Street and Albany Ave at around 11:00PM.

The suspect reportedly fired the gun from a passing vehicle and the pellet grazed the victims face. No words were exchanged prior to the shooting.

Crown Heights Shomrim and the NYPD were on the scene in seconds, but the suspect had already fled in his vehicle.

Shomrim are assisting the NYPD by gathering all nearby security camera footage.

The victim was taken to Methodist hospital in stable condition.

As of this report, there is no word if this was a hate crime or not.

If you have any information which can assist the investigation, please call 911 and the Crown Heights Shomirm 24 hour emergency hotline at 718-774-3333.

