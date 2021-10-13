Trump Calls NYC ‘Communist’ After De Blasio Cuts Contract With Golf Course

Former President Donald Trump compared New York City to “communist countries” after calling out Mayor Bill de Blasio for canceling his company’s contract with a city-owned golf course in the Bronx borough.

“The course has received rave reviews, is considered one of the top ten open to the public facilities in the United States (could even be the best!), is designed for tournament play, and Mayor De Blasio wants to take it away after all of the work was so successfully done, and so much money was spent,” Trump said in a Tuesday statement. “So unfair—this is what happens in Communist Countries, not in America!”

Earlier this year, de Blasio announced it would terminate the city’s contracts with the Trump Organization in the wake of the January 6 Capitol riot.

“At the request of Mayor Bloomberg, the former Mayor of New York City, I took a longtime scandal-ridden site in the Bronx, which for almost 30 years had been a money-losing disaster that the city could not get built, and transformed it into a magnificent Jack Nicklaus Signature designed golf course, club house and amenities, which employs a large number of people and has been a showcase of beauty and success,” Trump said on Tuesday.

“Now under Mayor De Blasio, he wants to CONFISCATE the project from me for no reason whatsoever, and terminate my long-term arrangement with the city—and to think I just opened a beautiful $10 million clubhouse,” he added.

The Trump Organization had signed a 20-year contract with the city to run the course. This year marked the sixth year that the company has run Trump Golf Links at Ferry Point.

(Source: Newsweek)