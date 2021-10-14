TERROR IN ISRAEL: Border Cop Seriously Injured In Ramming Attack North Of Jerusalem

A Border Police officer was seriously wounded overnight Wednesday in a car-ramming terror attack at the Qalandiya checkpoint crossing north of Jerusalem.

Israeli security forces at the checkpoint opened fire at the car when they saw it speeding toward them. The car ran over a Border Police officer and then crashed into a wall. The officer, 20, was treated by MDA paramedics at the scene and evacuated to Shaare Tzedek Hospital with moderate injuries to his head and abdomen. His condition later deteriorated to serious but stable.

The Arab terrorist was arrested and transferred to the Shin Bet for questioning. He was then evacuated to Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital in moderate condition due to a head injury.

“Border Police officers of the Israel Police together with the Civil Administration were working to evacuate illegal buildings in the Qalandiya area,” the Border Police stated.

“During the activity, a vehicle with a terrorist approached and ran over a Border Police fighter. As a result, the fighter was moderately injured and was evacuated to Shaare Tzedek Hospital.”

“Border Police officers opened fire at the vehicle that tried to escape and which stopped after hitting a wall. The fighters arrested the terrorist, a 22-year-old resident of Qalqilya, and after a preliminary Border Police interrogation he was transferred to the Shin Bet for questioning.”

