Israel: Multiple Yeshivas Expel Bochrim For Having A Driver’s License, Which Is Prohibited By The Rules

Numerous bochurim were recently thrown out of various high-level yeshivos at the beginning of the winter session of studies due to having procured a driver’s license – which is prohibited by the Yeshivos.

Maran Hagaon HaRav Shach made it prohibited for students of Lithuanian Yeshivos to procure a driver’s license, when he passed a ruling through the Moetzes Gedolei Hatorah stating that Roshei Yeshivos should prevent their students from getting a license. The ban came following a number of serious car accidents that Yeshiva students were involved in at the time.

Many of the Yeshivos accepted the ruling, however, there were some who did not implement the ban. Among those who did not accept the ban were the Hebron Yeshiva, Knesses HaGedolah, and Ateres Yisroel.

As the years passed, more and more yeshivos prohibited the procurement of a driver’s license, even for older bochurim. Ponovezh Yeshiva is one such institution, however, there is no enforcement of the rule at Ponovezh. At the yeshivos where licenses aren’t prohibited, they are only permitted for students older than 21.

Yeshivos used to check whether students had licenses, once a year, by calling up the Licensing Bureau and asking with regard to each individual student. Ever since MK Osnat Mark changed the rule and no longer allows the Licensing Bureau to give out this information over the phone, then Yeshivos used the internet to apply for a license for the student online to see if they already had one or not.

At the beginning of the winter session, a number of Yeshivos including, Chevron, Beis Matisyahu, Wolfson, Mir, and others, decided to do a sweep of all students who have licenses and expel them from the Yeshivos. This house-cleaning included older students as well.

Dozens of students were caught with a license, even though it was prohibited. The Yeshivos decided to expel those who didn’t have a legitimate reason s to why they needed the license, and in Chevron Yeshiva, 15 students were expelled.

