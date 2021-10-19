NJ Governor Phil Murphy Visits Lakewood, Meets With Roshei Yeshiva, Askonim And Major Organizations [VIDEO & PHOTOS]

NJ Governor Phil Murphy visited Lakewood today ahead of upcoming Election Day.

Murphy met with many community Askonim, including Rabbi Aaron Kotler, Meyer Lichtenstein, the Igud Hamosdos, Avi Schnall of the Agudah and others. Most notably, the Governor met with Hagaon HaRav Malkiel Kotler and Hagaon HaRav Yisroel Neuman – two of the Roshei Yeshiva of BMG.

Among his many stops around Lakewood, was Lakewood Hatzolah, where the Governor put on a Hatzolah vest and posed for photos. Murphy was greeted in Lakewood by Rabbi Abe Friedman, a close friend and advisor to the Governor.

Murphy also visited Lakewood Bikur Cholim, Chai Lifeline and other locations.

