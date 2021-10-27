FAKE NEWS Claims Terra Chips Are No Longer Kosher – THEY ARE

Fake news once again went viral on various irresponsible social media platforms. Today’s target: Claims that Terra Chips have lost their Hashgacha.

This is false.

YWN has spoken to the KOF-K who provided YWN with the following statement:

Thank you for providing the KOF-K the opportunity to clarify some of the recent changes at Terra Chips.

Terra Chips continues to be certified under the KOF-K. As per the opinion of most Poskim, chips do not require Bishul Yisroel. In the past to accommodate those that were Machmir the KOF-K implemented a system by Terra Chips whereby the requirements of Bishul Yisroel were met. Due to various considerations this is no longer practical. The KOF-K continues to certify Terra Chips as Kosher without this additional stringency.

For any further questions regarding this matter, please don’t hesitate to reach out to the KOF-K.

Best regards,

Rabbi M. Reich

Senior Rabbinic Administrator

KOF-K Kosher Supervision

