Suspect Turns State Witness: Major Development In Shuvu Banim Murder Cases – Berland To Be Questioned

A dramatic development in the cases of two murders that occurred in Jerusalem over 30 years ago occurred last week when one of the suspects signed a state witness agreement.

The agreement, according to which the suspect will incriminate the others involved in the case, is expected to significantly expedite the pace of the investigation.

The suspect who signed the agreement played a part in both murder cases.

At least two of the suspects detained by police are cooperating with the police and have volunteered details about the cases to investigators. Kan News reported that the female suspect who admitted her role in the murder plot of Nissim Shitrit was brought by the police to the apartment where she claimed she told Shitrit to go to prior to his disappearance.

The detention of five suspects arrested by the police in the past several weeks was extended again by the Jerusalem Magistrate’s Court on Thursday for another seven days.

Disgraced Shuvu Banim leader Rabbi Eliezer Berland, who is currently serving a prison sentence for fraud, exploitation, attempted intimidation, tax offenses, and money laundering, is expected to be questioned on the murder cases as well.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)