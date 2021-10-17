3 Shuvu Banim Members Arrested As Suspects In 30-Yr.-Old Murder Cases

Israel Police forces raided the homes of three members of the Shuvu Banim organization in Jerusalem on Sunday morning and arrested two men and one woman suspected of being involved in two murder cases from over 30 years ago.

Following their arrest, the suspects, all in their 60s, were taken for questioning by the Central Unit in the Jerusalem District. The police stated that additional arrests are expected to take place in the near future.

The cases made major headlines in Israel in the 1980s and 90s and in recent weeks there have been major breakthroughs in the investigation.

The first case is the disappearance of 17-year-old Nissim Shitrit, who was a resident of the Sanhedria neighborhood of Jerusalem and has been missing since 1986 when he left his home after receiving a phone call. He was believed to have been murdered by members of the “Mishmeres HaTznius.” Prior to his disappearance, he had been attacked by members of the Mishmeres and had filed a complaint with the police.

The second case is the murder of Avi Edri, the menahel of a yeshivah who was found murdered with signs of severe violence on his body in 1990. It is believed that he was also murdered by the members of the Mishmeres HaTznius.

Last week, a Kikar H’Shabbat report said that plainclothes police investigators and forensic investigators have been spotted in recent weeks at various sites in and around Jerusalem, apparently gathering evidence for the investigation.

A restraining order has been issued on the details of the investigation, including the identity of the suspects.

Shuvu Banim is led by Rabbi Eliezer Berland who was convicted in 2016 after admitting to two counts of indecent acts and one “assault.” In June, he was convicted on charges of fraud, exploitation, attempted intimidation, tax offenses and money laundering.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)