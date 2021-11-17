TERROR IN JERUSALEM: Two Injured In Stabbing Attack In Old City [VIDEOS]

Two Israelis were injured in a stabbing attack in the Old City of Jerusalem on Wednesday evening on Hagai Street next to Yeshivas Ateres Kohanim, which is located in the Muslim Quarter.

One of the victims was injured on his head and leg and the second victim received a blow to his head. Both are fully conscious. They received emergency medical treatment at the scene and were evacuated to Hadassah Har HaTzofim Hospital.

The victims were later identified as Border Police, a male and female both aged 20. The female was moderately injured and the male was lightly injured.

The terrorist was shot and neutralized by a civilian.

