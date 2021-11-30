12-Year-Old Boy Seriously Injured in Beit Shemesh Pillar Collapse

A 12-year-old boy is in serious condition after a pillar in a Beit Shemesh home’s courtyard collapsed, striking the boy and two others, aged 13 and 9.

Magen David Adom received a call about a collapsed pillar on Rechov Rav Tzadok at approximately 3:50 pm Monday afternoon. Responding MDA EMTs and medics provided lifesaving treatment to the critically injured boy before transporting him to Hadassah Ein Kerem with a serious head injury.

“When I arrived at the scene, a 12-and-a-half-year-old boy had been hit by a collapsed concrete pillar,” said paramedic Shimon Lieberman. “I provided him with lifesaving primary medical assistance. His condition is serious.”

Yehoshua Gottlieb, another paramedic at the scene, said that when he arrived the 12-year-old boy was unconscious and suffering from a severe head injury, while the other two victims were conscious but had also sustained some injuries.

“We provided them with bandages and medication, and we evacuated them to the hospital while continuing medical treatment,” Gottlieb said.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)