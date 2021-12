There is a massive NYPD response at the United Nations in Manhattan, as an armed man is standing in front of the building.

The entire area has been shut down as the NYPD attempts to get the man to drop the weapon.

Reports state the man has been pointing the gun at himself.

Police saying “put down the gun. There are better ways to get your message out.”

The suspect is a white male, grey hair, red sweater and tan jacket.