BOMBSHELL: “Best Boy” In Yeshiva Starts Shidduchim, Discovers He’s Not Jewish

Recently, one of the top bochurim in a well-known Israeli yeshivah began the shidduchim parsha but was stopped in his tracks when he suddenly found out he wasn’t Jewish, Kikar H’Shabbat reported on Monday.

The bochur, whose parents made aliyah from Ukraine a number of years ago, had already begun shidduchim when his mother revealed to him that although his father is Jewish she is not. (It is unknown why she chose to wait so long to reveal this fact to her son.)

The bochur, whose entire world is Torah and the daled amos of halacha, was devastated. Brokenhearted, he confided in one of his Rabbanim from his yeshivah, who turned to HaGaon HaRav Yizchak Yosef.

HaRav Yosef used his influence with senior Dayanim to expedite the giyur process for the bochur so he can return to his shtender and resume shidduchim.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)