NYC LUNACY: Pickpocket With Over 30 Robberies Nabbed Again – And Released AGAIN

A serial pickpocket thief who has been busted more than 30 times was caught again while targeting tourists at the Rockefeller Center, only to be released within hours.

Gary Teasley, 65, has been arrested by the NYPD so many times that they are literally on a first-name basis. Having pickpocketed so many people, Teasley kept a storage locker with stolen wallets and a detailed record of his robberies.

In the latest instance, Teasley was charged with trying to rob an elderly tourist after cops spotted him unzipping a woman’s purse and reaching inside.

“We caught him red-handed,” a police source told the NY Post. “We called him by his first name. We said, ‘Hey, Gary, don’t give us a hard time.’ We’ve arrested this guy so many times, we’re on a first-name basis.”

“He knows the deal, he was saying, ‘DAT [desk appearance ticket],’ the whole bail reform thing,” the source said. “He’s a very sharp guy, $1,000 suits, skilled at his craft. A wolf in sheep’s clothing.”

Thanks to Democrats’ policies, perps like Teasley will continue getting away with their shenanigans for the foreseeable future in liberal cities like New York.

