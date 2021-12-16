TERROR IN SHOMRON: One Israeli Killed, Two Others Wounded By Palestinian Shooting Attack Near Homesh

One Israeli was R”L killed, and two others wounded when Palestinians opened fire on their vehicle, on Thursday evening.

The incident occurred near the former settlement of Homesh.

According to information provided to YWN by Magen David Adom and United Hatzalah, one victim was in traumatic arrest , and two others in light condition. The critical victim was airlifted by chopper to a trauma center, but was R”L Niftar shortly after.

According to initial information, the victims were driving in a car heading towards the Shavei Shomron settlement when terrorists opened fire.

The IDF has set up roadblocks in the area, and a massive manhunt is underway.

The victims are reportedly Yeshiva students from the nearby Yeshiva in Homesh.

Statement from Prime Minister Naftali Bennett:

“Together with all the people of Israel, I send heartfelt condolences to the family of the person killed in the horrific attack that took place tonight in Samaria, and a speedy recovery to the wounded.

The security forces will get their hands on the terrorists very soon and we’ll ensure that justice is served.”

יחד עם כל עם ישראל, אני שולח תנחומים מעומק הלב למשפחתו של הנרצח בפיגוע הקשה שאירע הערב בשומרון, ומאחל החלמה מהירה לפצועים. כוחות הביטחון ישימו את ידם על המחבלים במהרה. אנו נבוא עמם חשבון. — Naftali Bennett בנט (@naftalibennett) December 16, 2021

Statement from Defense Minister Benny Gantz:

Following the shooting attack that took place this evening in Homesh, located in Samaria, Defense Minister, Benny Gantz said:

“I would like to express my condolences to the family of the terror victim killed in Judea and Samaria this evening, and wish a speedy recovery to those who suffered injuries in the attack.

Security forces will catch the perpetrator.

We will increase our vigilance and readiness to thwart terror in Judea and Samaria, and will continue to take any measures necessary in facing terror groups in the area.”

משתתף בצער משפחת הנרצח הערב בפיגוע בשומרון ומבקש למסור רפואה שלמה לפצועים. כוחות הביטחון ישימו את ידם על המחבלים. אנו ממשיכים בהגברת העירנות והדריכות מול הטרור ביהודה ושומרון, וממשיכים לפעול בכל האמצעים ובכל הזירות מול ארגוני הטרור. — בני גנץ – Benny Gantz (@gantzbe) December 16, 2021

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)