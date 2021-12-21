Israel: Almost 200 Students Catch COVID From Unvaccinated Teachers

Almost 200 students in the city of Ma’ale Adumim, located near Jerusalem, tested positive for COVID in recent days, Ynet reported on Tuesday.

The Health Ministry reported that 193 students and staff members tested positive for COVID, with 25 confirmed as carrying the Omicron variant.

The outbreak began at the Ort Dekel Vilnai High School, where two teachers reportedly infected 61 students.

The schools where the Omicron variant was detected were closed and students will begin online studies on Sunday.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)