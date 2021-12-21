“Prepare For The Worst,” Israeli Health Officials Tell Hospitals

As Israel confirmed over 1,000 new daily COVID cases for the second day in a row on Tuesday – the highest level in two months – Health Ministry Director-General Prof. Nachman Ash warned Israel’s hospitals to prepare for the worst, Ynet reported.

In a letter entitled Preparation for a Fifth Wave, Ash stated that infection rates are expected to surpass that of previous waves and will be exacerbated by winter illnesses such as the flu and pneumonia.

“All hospitals must be prepared to receive COVID-19 patients on short notice and once their dedicated wards reach an 80% capacity they must be able to open additional wings to meet the demand,” Ash wrote.

Dr. Eran Rothman, the director of Rabin Medical Center, told Ynet that the hospitals are already treating an influx of patients ill with seasonal illnesses.

“The possibility of a surge in COVID cases in addition to flu and pneumonia will put a heavy strain on medical teams,” he said.

The number of hospitalized COVID patients is currently low, standing at 130, of whom 81 are seriously ill and 41 are ventilated.

The Health Ministry confirmed 170 new Omicron cases on Tuesday, doubling the total number of cases in one day to a total of 341.

There are another 807 cases that are suspected to be Omicron but have not yet been confirmed.

