MIRACLE: No Injuries After Ceiling Collapses in Dining-Room of Yeshiva Bais HaTalmud In Bensonhurst

It was nothing less than a miracle.

As over two dozen bochurim ate lunch in the basement dining room of their yeshiva, a large piece of plaster dislodged and collapsed onto those sitting below it.

The incident occurred Sunday afternoon at Yeshiva Bais HaTalmud, located at 2127 82nd Street near Bay Parkway in the Bensonhurst section of Brooklyn.

Hatzolah received numerous calls requesting immediate assistance – including several reports of bochurim trapped beneath the rubble. EMTs responded to the yeshiva en masse, with some fearing the worst.

Bchasdei Hashem, only two bochurim were injured in the collapse, suffering minor injuries that did not require them to be transported to the hospital.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)