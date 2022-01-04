PM Bennett: “It’s A Difficult Day For Israel”

Lt.-Col. Erez Sachyani and Major Chen Fogel were identified on Tuesday as the pilots killed in a helicopter crash off the coast of Haifa late Monday.

Sachyani (38) served as deputy commander of the Ramat David airbase in northern Israel. He was married and a father of three.

Fogel (27) was a helicopter pilot and Deputy Commander of the 193 Squadron at Ramat David. He was posthumously promoted from Captain to Major.

Prime Minister Bennett in a statement said:

“It’s a difficult day for Israel. We lost two sons, two pilots, some of our best,” he says. “I share in the grief of the families for the loss of Lt. Col. Erez Sachyani and Maj. Chen Fogel, men who gave their lives for Israel’s security, day after day, night after night.”

Bennett also wished a swift recovery to the naval officer wounded in the crash.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)