TORAH UMESORAH: Remove Walder Books; Reputable Dayanim Determine Allegations To Be Facts

This statement, generated through discussions with members of Torah Umesorah’s Vaad
Roshei Yeshiva, should be regarded as a chavas daas.
There needs to be clarity on the part of mechanchim/os that the entire chain of events
regarding Chaim Walder – from the perpetrations of aggravated abuse to the
unconscionable manner in which the episode terminated – is a horrific saga of chilul
Hashem. It should further be clear that the so-called “allegations” committed by the
perpetrator have been determined by reputable dayonim in Eretz Yisroel to be facts.
The guidance that we need to give to our talmidim/os includes the notion that while
Walder’s books have inspired so many for so long, the now widely-known nature of his
character and his actionsindicate the removal of his books from school and home libraries
as the recommended course of action, as the discussions that could be generated
surrounding the author himself and the wrongs he committed would be most harmful.
Again, this should be regarded as a chavas daas rather than a psak.
What goes hand in hand with this is the concept that there can be a complete disconnect
between an individual’s talent and the evil that he commits… with the result that the
talent is to be discounted as irrelevant in such cases.
As for the appallingly tragic end to the Walder story, it must be borne in mind that when
a person, of his own volition, has committed a crime of such magnitude, he has opted
away from Torah. There can be no justification for that choice. The real focus of tragedy,
then, is the terrible impact that was perpetrated upon his victims; our compassion is
correctly directed at them alone.
As for mechanchim themselves, one central concept emerges in this context. As Torah
educators, it is imperative that we always remember to foster an atmosphere of kedushah
and personal modesty.
May the Av Horachamim have mercy upon Klal Yisroel, and may we be spared further
anguish in the future.
Who cares? I can easily purchase these wonderful books on Amazon & e-bay, and better these books than Harry Potter books, and no-one has made any mention of discarding Harry Potter books.
It must be remembered that the majority of us defended Walder until he did did the unthinkable- instead of trying to defend himself to the public that MOSLTY defended him, he penned a very manipulative letter and killed himself at his son’s kever. And that’s when people started waking up to the reality of this terrible story because is he would’ve been innocent would’ve defended himself particlurlay that the majority of the public did not believe the “rumors” about him. And yet, after his suicide we were told by many leaders, that we killed him, that it’s loshen hora to talk about it, that it has to be taken care of quietly… For shame. I have not doubt that many knew the true face of Chaim Walder for decades and hushed up the reality. And therefore the blood of the innocent victims, even if they are alive, but the blood shed by Walder is upon their hands.
Enough is enough. Stop defending abusers. Many of us are not stupid to believe that every allegation is true, io investigations do need to be done, but when it is determined that an abuser is an abuser, do not shush up the story screaming about loshen hora and the sin of shaming someone in public. Our focus should be on preventing more people, children as well as adults, from becoming victims of abuse (yes sometimes adults can be victims through masterful manipulations by abusers).
“The discussions that could be generated surrounding the author himself and the wrongs he committed would be most harmful.”
Um, no. We need to have those discussions. Stop trying to hide it all.
“As for mechanchim themselves, one central concept emerges in this context. As Torah educators, it is imperative that we always remember to foster an atmosphere of kedushah and personal modesty.”
How about fostering an atmosphere where children are encouraged to speak up without fear of backlash or not being taken seriously?
Torah Umesorah, you missed an opportunity here.
Few questions:
Who are these “reputable dayonim in Eretz Yisroel” who declared the accusations “to be facts”.
There was no such statement before the “ending” of this episode. Was there a yishuv beis din afterwards for some reason? Why would they have a yishuv beis din after the baal davar is no longer around?
Why didn’t those dayanim release any statement or psak? So far all the dayanim from Eretz Yisroel who released statments claim there was no yishuv beis din.
And lastly, why didn’t the Vaad Rosh HaYeshivos sign this letter? This is a pretty serious matter. Why is the Director signing and no the Rosh HaYeshivos themselves?