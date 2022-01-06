BIDEN GIVES UP: White House Surrenders to Omicron

President Joe Biden came into office promising to “shut down the virus, not shut down the country.” But a year into his presidency, Covid-19 cases are smashing records and there seems no end in sight, and the White House has given up trying to fight it.

While the Biden administration has ordered test kits to private homes, deployed medical-trained troops to severely hit states, and is undertaking some other initiatives to try to quell the spread of the virus, administration officials have conceded that they won’t win the battle and are content with simply fighting it to a draw, Politico reports.

Biden and his Democratic allies are faced with the unenviable position of trying to show that the administration is trying to fight the virus while also not disabling Americans’ lives and getting clobbered even further in the polls ahead of the 2022 midterms.

While walking this precarious tightrope, President Biden on Tuesday pleaded with Americans to get vaccinated, saying that the US can handle the rise in cases if people are protected against Covid-19.

“We have the tools to protect people from severe illness from Omicron — if people choose to use the tools,” he said. “For God’s sake, please take advantage of what’s available.”

Still, the president admitted that Americans are mostly just confused by the ever-changing guidance, and health officials inside and outside the White House have acknowledged that there’s nothing else the president can do other than hang on tight and hope he survives the continued rise in Covid-19 cases and the electoral storm heading his way this November.

