Flatbush Shomrim Volunteers Find Stolen Tefillin Stuffed Into Garbage Pail

The freezing cold weather didn’t stop Flatbush Shomrim volunteers from helping a victim of a crime, Friday morning.

A local Flatbush resident had called Shomrim saying that his car was broken into overnight (Thursday to Friday) in the vicinity of Ave L and East 28th Street. Among the valuables that were stolen (credit cards, cash and other items), was his Tallis and Tefillin.

Shomrim dispatched a unit to assist in locating some security camera footage, while other volunteers began walking the streets in the frigid weather in search of the Tefillin.

Thankfully, the Tallis and Tefillin were located inside a garbage pail a few blocks away, and were returned to a grateful resident.

Flatbush Shomrim reminds residents to never leave valuables inside your vehicles and to make sure your cars are locked.

Due to the uptick in crimes, Flatbush Shomrim has recently increased their membership, and now has nearly 100 members patrolling the streets 24 hours a day, along with a fleet of marked vehicles. In the month of December, Shomrim answered a whopping 750 phone calls on their hotline reporting crimes that plague the neighborhood. Thanks to their dedication and response, there have been countless criminals arrested.

If you see anything suspicious, always call 911 and then the Flatbush Shomrim 24 Hour Emergency Hotline at 718-338-9797.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)